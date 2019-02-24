No. 16 Kentucky had a mixed trip to California this weekend. The Cats went 3-2 during the prestigious Mary Nutter Classic.

The Wildcats (9-7) got quality wins over California and North Carolina. They also beat up on overmatched Bethune-Cookman.

Against top five, PAC-12 powers Washington and UCLA the Cats were outgunned by a combined score of 16-6.

Kentucky has one more weekend invitational before SEC play begins: the Coach "B" Classic in Carbondale, Illinois.

Kentucky 1, North Carolina 0

Lauren Johnson's RBI double in the bottom of the 2nd inning proved to be the difference maker against the Tar Heels.

The sophomore's hit was one of only two by UK in a pitcher's duel that was shortened due to rain.

Grace Baalman (2-3) stifled UNC's lineup through five innings. She gave up a single hit and walk while striking out five batters.

Washington 4, Kentucky 2

A late-inning rally by the Wildcats fell short against the No. 5 Huskies.

Trailing 4-0, Kentucky's Katie Reed waffled a two-run RBI to the outfield with two outs to give the Cats life, but after a Washington pitching change, the Wildcat threat ended with a called third strike.

The Wildcats struggled to get string together any offense. Three of their five hits came during their final turn at bat. Only senior slugger Abbey Cheek recorded a multi-hit game; she finished 2-of-3 at the plate.

Washington, meanwhile, pounded out 11 hits as a team against Kentucky's pitching combination of Autumn Humes (2-3) and Meghan Schorman.

The Huskies took the lead on a SAC fly in the top of the 2nd inning. They hung two more in the 5th with consecutive RBI single and got an insurance run off a UK error in the 6th.

Kentucky 10, Bethune-Cookman 2

The Wildcats bounced back from their defeat against Washington by run-ruling Bethune-Cookman in five innings.

Kentucky scored four runs in the bottom of the second courtesy of two runs from fielder's choices and two more off an error by Bethune Cookman's right fielder.

The Cats matched that total one inning later. Katie Reed notched a SAC fly. Jenny Schaper added an RBI double and Abbey Cheek's RBI single ended the rally.

Cheek's two-run home run blast, her third of the season, in the bottom of the 5th ended the proceedings. She finished 2-of-3 at the plate with two RBI.

Lauren Johnson and Jenny Schaper, who had two RBI, also contributed two hits apiece to the Cats 10 as a team in the hit column.

Bethune Cookman got two runs off of six hits against the UK pitching trio of Larissa Spellman, Grace Baalman (2-3) and Tatum Spangler.

Kentucky 5, California 0

Behind a stellar game from Grace Baalman (3-3), the Cats shut out the Golden Bears.

Baalman threw all seven innings in the circle, allowing five hits and three walks. The Illinois native struck out a single batter.

Kentucky's offense gave Baalman backup in the form of eight hits. Alex Martens and Lauren Johnson provided twin 2-of-3 games in the batter's box.

Johnson started the scoring for Kentucky with an RBI single in the top of the 2nd inning. Sarah Rainwater drove in a run later in the frame with a single. The Cats capped the scoring with a score off an error by Cal's center fielder.

Abbey Cheek's RBI single and an another run courtesy of the Golden Bear's center fielder ended UK's scoring for the game in the top of the 5th.

UCLA 12, Kentucky 4

Kentucky raced out to a 4-1 lead over UCLA before the Bruins blew the game open with a six-run 3rd inning.

The Cats hung two runs in the top of the 1st: Jenny Schaper's third homer of the year and an Abbey Cheek SAC fly. The Bruins got a run back off of UK starter Autumn Humes (2-4) in the bottom of the frame.

The Wildcats got two more runs in the top half of the 3rd via two UCLA errors before the momentum shifted half an inning later in UCLA's favor.

The Bruins added three runs in the 5th and two in the 6th to run-rule the game. They ate up UK pitchers Humes and Grace Baalman to the tune of ten hits (four extra-base knocks).

Senior shortstop Katie Reed lead Kentucky in the hit category by going 2-of-3 at the plate.