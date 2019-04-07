Kentucky could not get its bats going in Sunday's series finale at Missouri.

The Tigers held the Wildcats to only six hits en route to a 9-2 win at Taylor Stadium, clinching the three-game series two games to one.

Missouri (22-11-1, 5-6-1 SEC) wasn't much better at the plate, collecting seven hits, but took advantage of four UK errors leading to seven unearned runs. The Cats allowed nine unearned runs in losing Games 2 and 3 of the series.

Peter Zimmerman had two hits and drove in three runs to lead the Tigers. Chris Cornelius also had two hits for the winners.

T.J. Sikkema (3-2) started and claimed the win for Missouri, tossing seven innings, allowing only four hits and two walks while striking out 11. The Tigers' ace left-hander lowered his season ERA to 1.27.

Kentucky (17-15, 2-10 SEC) got solo home runs from Austin Schultz and Ryan Shinn to account for its only runs on the day.

Schultz, a freshman infielder from Nebraska, extended his streak of reaching base safely to 22 games, including a five-game hit streak.

Shinn, a senior outfielder, had his third multi-hit game of the series and his 13th of the season with a 2-for-4 day.

The Cats used a committee pitching approach once again in the series finale, using seven arms to get through the game. Grant Macciocchi started for UK, allowing one unearned run over the first two innings. Braxton Cottongame (0-1) was the tough-luck loser, allowing two unearned runs in the fifth inning.

Kentucky returns to action on Wednesday at Lipscomb before moving on to a three-game series at Ole Miss. First pitch for the Lipscomb game is slated for 7 p.m. ET.