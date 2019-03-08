Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-08 13:19:04 -0600') }} football Edit

Missouri OT reflects on UK's offer and two trips to Lexington

Jbedsnn4xialfx0dc7bn
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

This week Kentucky became the first SEC school to offer St. Louis (Mo.) Mehlville offensive tackle Mitchell Walters, a prototypical blind side protector for a quarterback at 6-foot-8 and 275 pounds...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}