LEXINGTON, Ky. -- On paper, Kentucky's 38-21 loss to Missouri on Saturday night at Kroger Field was a real head-scratcher.

The Wildcats held Missouri quarterback Brady Cook to a modest 167 passing yards, nearly half his season average.

The UK defense limited the nation's leading receiver, the dynamic Luther Burden, to a pair of catches for 15 yards.

Kentucky saw star running back Ray Davis run for 128 yards and score a touchdown to help his team build a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

And, yet, at the end of a chilly night in Lexington, the scoreboard displayed a stunning blowout victory for the thoroughly resilient Tigers over the wildly undisciplined Cats.

"I give credit to Missouri for beating us and playing better than us.," UK head coach Mark Stoops said after his team turned the ball over three times and committed 14 penalties for 122 yards in losses. "... This is not fun, it is a tough loss, especially when you have a team at home, and we don't play our best."

Missouri (6-1, 2-1 SEC) bounced back from a 49-39 loss to LSU last week in which they blew their own double-digit lead.

It was a true team effort for the Tigers, who got a rushing and passing touchdown from Cook, a game-changing touchdown pass from punter Luke Bauer, a rushing score from running back Cody Schrader, TD grabs from lesser-known wideouts Theo Wease and Marquis Johnson, and three field goals from Harrison Mevis.

"Down 14-0, not playing good ball at all, and we just needed a spark," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said of the crucial fake punt for a touchdown executed by the Tigers. "Really proud of Coach (Erik) Link for identifying that as the fake and knowing we could get it, and then we had to execute it. And that just changed the momentum. I think we went on a 38-7 run right there."

No. 24 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) saw its offense continue to struggle to find its passing game. Quarterback Devin Leary completed 14 of 27 passes for only 120 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Once again, he was victimized by numerous dropped passes by his receivers and the worst pass protection of the season to date.

The Wildcats enter the open date on the schedule seeking to save a season that might be spiraling out of control with five games remaining and the strong possibility of being underdogs in each one.

"We need to get to this off week and take a good look at ourselves and improve in a lot of areas, you know, starting with the discipline of this team," Stoops said. "... The lack of discipline is really something that's standing out and bothering me. We have not been perfect over the years by any stretch, but we've had more discipline than we had right now and that is something that is inexcusable.

"We have to take care of the football and we have to eliminate penalties and then, obviously, get to work and get better in certain areas."

Added UK center Eli Cox: "That wasn’t really our best foot forward that game. We really let it slip away from us. It just goes back to the details and discipline that you build in practice."

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK loss...

KEY MOMENT:

After Kentucky raced to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz dialed up a fake punt from the UK 39-yard line, and it completely turned the game around. The Tigers' punter, Luke Bauer, threw perhaps the best pass of the night by either team, finding Marquis Johnson just behind the coverage of Andru Phillips for a touchdown. It was the start of 20 unanswered points by Mizzou, and while UK briefly reclaimed the lead in the third quarter, they were outscored 38-7 after the fast start.

GAME BALL:

Ray Davis, Kentucky - I'm not giving this to an opposing punter for completing one pass in a 17-point win, so it's going to the only guy in blue and white that really showed out tonight. One can make an argument that Davis merited more than the 22 touches he had in this game, producing 139 total yards and a touchdown.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - Time since World War II that Kentucky has lost a game it led by 14 points by at least 17 points.

4-1 - Sacks recorded by the Tigers and Cats, respectively.

5.8-3.1 - Kentucky's yards per rushing attempt versus that of Missouri.

9-5 - Missouri trimmed Kentucky's lead in the all-time series to four games with only its second victory in Lexington.

18 - Points for Missouri in the fourth quarter on 50 yards of total offense.

14-122 - Kentucky penalties on the night, a season-worst in both categories. The Cats had two more penalty yards than passing yards (120).

Own 40 - Average starting field position by the Tigers on the night.

QUOTABLE:

"We got to be more disciplined as a team. That's on the leaders and on the captains. There’s only so much the coaches can do, and that is something we have to take more pride in as a team, so worry about getting better for our team's sake and stopping the emotional penalties. There were a lot of them. We got to learn to play with passion, not emotion.” -- UK defensive lineman Deone Walker

UP NEXT:

Kentucky has an open date on the schedule next week, followed by a matchup with Tennessee on Oct. 28 at Kroger Field. The Volunteers (5-1, 2-1 SEC) defeated Texas A&M 20-13 on Saturday in Knoxville and will play host to Alabama on Oct. 21 before coming to Lexington.