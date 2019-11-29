News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-29 07:00:23 -0600') }} football Edit

MISMATCH ANALYSIS: UK-Louisville

UK Athletics
UK Athletics
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

As Cats Illustrated has done several times in recent weeks, we're breaking down UK's next game, in this case against Louisville, by looking at the mismatches on paper.Where does each team seem to h...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}