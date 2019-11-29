MISMATCH ANALYSIS: UK-Louisville
As Cats Illustrated has done several times in recent weeks, we're breaking down UK's next game, in this case against Louisville, by looking at the mismatches on paper.Where does each team seem to h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news