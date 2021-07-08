Mintz eager to get full "Kentucky experience"

Davion Mintz's decision to return to Kentucky proved to be a lot easier than some may have believed when the graduate senior guard announced he was weighing his professional options.

Speaking with the media on Thursday for the first time since announcing he would be taking advantage of the NCAA's extra year of eligibility, Mintz said a big part of his decision was a chance to experience the full "Kentucky experience" that the Covid-19 pandemic denied players last season.

"Not having that experience took its toll on everyone," Mintz said of playing in almost-empty arenas and not being able to take full advantage of the Wildcats' fervent fan base. "Having a fan base like UK, that can change a lot of things."

Unfortunately for the Cats, there may have never been a season where the fans were needed more. Kentucky struggled to one of the worst finishes in program history, posting a 9-16 record and watching as other teams enjoyed UK's almost birthright spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Mintz played well, leading the Cats in scoring at 11.5 points per game, but the sting of suffering so many losses -- many of which came down to a final shot or the last minute of play -- is still there.

"I try to forget about the past. Living in the past is not what you want to do," Mintz said. "But, honestly, we won nine games last year. If that's not enough motivation for somebody, I don't know what is.

"We're going to use that motivation, we're going to live off that, and I think we're going to have a great year. There's going to be a lot of fight in us. It's not the time to hold our heads up too high. It's time to get to work."

Mintz says he likes what UK coach John Calipari has done with the roster in the offseason. He acknowledged that the Cats had to get better backcourt play and better shooting in general, even if that meant more competition for playing time.

After being one of UK's only options at the 1 and 2 positions last season, he'll now be flanked by high-profile transfers like Sahvir Wheeler (Georgia), Kellan Grady (Davidson), and CJ Fredricks (Iowa), as well as four-star signee TyTy Washington and sophomore returnee Dontaie Allen.

His favorite new addition, however, might be a big man.

"I'm looking forward to definitely big Oscar (Tshiebwe) being able to be a big presence on the inside, kind of giving us an element we didn't have, someone that's setting hard blows on screens and getting the guards up off of us as we try to free ourselves and get to the basket.

"Even having him for the short time that I did (last season), running into his screens hurt. It will be fun to watch the opposing team have to go through that."

Mintz, who said he had a few conversations with NBA teams like the Charlotte Hornets and the San Antonio Spurs, never really considered playing overseas this year. That was a distant third option that he would likely only explore if his NBA stock did not improve.

He wants to work on his ability to finish at the basket, his free-throw shooting, and his footwork on his jumper in hopes of placing himself in a position to get drafted after one more year in Lexington.



