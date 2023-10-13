Coming off a 40-win season and a second trip to the NCAA super regionals, Nick Mingione has signed a contract extension to keep him as the Kentucky baseball head coach through the 2028 season.

As originally reported by Derek Terry, the new deal will keep Mingione's base salary at $400,000 per year but raises the media/endorsements package from $175,000 to $305,000 for the 2024 season and will increase by $100,000 for each additional year.

The contract also features incentives for academic and postseason performance, most notably a $200,000 bonus should the Wildcats earn their first appearance in a College World Series.

“My family and I are excited and thankful to continue building a championship baseball program at the University of Kentucky,” Mingione said in a statement released by UK on Friday. “This is a testament to the players and staff over our seven years here and those who came before us.

“I appreciate Mr. Barnhart and Dr. Capilouto for the opportunity they have given me to lead our young men as students, in life, and in baseball. The Big Blue Nation has embraced Christen, Reeves, and me in truly remarkable fashion and we look forward to the years ahead.”

Mingione, 45, has led the Wildcats to two of the most successful seasons in program history, reaching the NCAA super regionals in 2017 and 2023. He has two 40-win seasons when there had previously been only five such campaigns at UK.

Mingione currently ranks third on Kentucky’s all-time wins list behind the legendary Keith Madison and Gary Henderson and has the second-highest winning percentage (.590) of any coach who spent at least 100 games as the Wildcats’ head man. He has had 36 players selected in the Major League Baseball Draft and 11 All-Americans.



