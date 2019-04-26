Anyone who has watched Kentucky football in the Mark Stoops era knows that Mike Edwards has been one of the Wildcats' most consistent, dependable football players in recent memory.

The former four-star recruit from Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods was rewarded for his work in recent years and what he showed to NFL scouts and GMs on Friday, when he became the 99th pick in the 3rd round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Edwards was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Edwards, a four-year starter in Kentucky's secondary, recorded 82 tackles, nine tackles for loss, six pass breakups and two interceptions as a senior in 2018. He registered 96 tackles as a junior and 100 tackles as a sophomore as one of the SEC's most active safeties during his years at UK.

As noted by UK Athletics, the athletic program's official site, Edwards never missed a game during his Kentucky career. He graduated from Kentucky with a degree in family sciences with a minor in criminology.

He was a team captain for Kentucky's 2018 team.

Edwards was an All-SEC player three times (2016-2018).