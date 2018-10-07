We're halfway home. The college football regular season, or at least Kentucky's, is halfway over. It's the bye week and we can pause and take a look back at how we've got to where we are.

Best player ...

Josh Allen. This was the toughest call because going into Kentucky's last game against Texas A&M it was Benny Snell who was the Wildcats' lone Heisman Trophy candidate. He led the SEC in rushing (an honor now belonging to A&M's Trayveon Williams). One could make a good case for Snell as Kentucky's best player but it's a close call. Josh Allen has been simply spectacular this season. In six games Allen has six sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, some pass breakups that a man his size simply shouldn't be able to accomplish and a pair of SEC Defensive Player of the Week awards. Alabama's Tua Tagavailoa is the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman, but Allen may have been the SEC's best player thus far.

Runner up: Benny Snell.

Most improved ...

Darius West. Last year West was a junior by class but basically a freshman or sophomore by college experience. It showed in coverage, where he was a liability. He's always had explosive speed and game-changing ability. The experience is showing now. West was Kentucky's best player against Texas A&M, with his third interception of the season and a scoop and score that gave the Cats a chance to stay undefeated. His coverage has improved tremendously and he's Kentucky's leading tackler.

Runner up: Derrick Baity.

Signature win ...

Kentucky 27, Florida 16. This is a no-brainer, and that's saying something because Kentucky also has wins over Mississippi State and South Carolina. Not only did the Wildcats break an ugly 31-year streak, but they did so in the Swamp against a Florida team that is otherwise unbeaten and fresh off a victory against No. 5 LSU.

Runner up: Kentucky 28, Mississippi State 7.

Best half ...

First half against South Carolina. Kroger Field was a true, intimidating SEC caliber atmosphere against the Gamecocks two Saturdays ago and Will Muschamp's team ran into a buzzsaw, finding itself down 24-3 at the half. Jordan Jones started the onslaught with a forced and recovered fumble setting up a field goal. Then Kentucky's offense did whatever it wanted for the rest of the half. The defense held Jake Bentley to 3/11 passing for 9 yards.

Runner up: Second half against Mississippi State.

Best play ...

With just over 5 minutes remaining in the first quarter in Gainesville, Kentucky and Florida were still scoreless. Kentucky marched the ball into Gator territory. Terry Wilson took the snap, was flushed right out of the pocket. David Bouvier finished his route and when he got to the sideline he turned upfield and bolted for the endzone. With a flick of the wrist, Wilson connected with Bouvier on a perfect pass over the top of the Florida defense to open the scoring. It wasn't the game's decisive score and Florida would rally to take a 10-7 lead, but it sent a statement that Kentucky was there to play.

Runner up: Darius West's fumble returned for a touchdown against Texas A&M.

Surprise performer ...

Calvin Taylor. In 2017, as a sophomore, Taylor led Kentucky's defensive linemen with 22 tackles. He has a dozen quarterback hurries through half the season, well ahead of any recent defensive lineman for Kentucky in recent memory. Taylor has graded out well for most of the season and is a testament to the football and strength development in Kentucky's program.

Runner up: West.

Surprise unit ...

Defensive backs. It's tough to call the secondary a "surprise" because we've been talking about a potential breakout for years, ever since Mark Stoops started recruiting four-star safeties and cornerbacks with insane length. But last year Kentucky's secondary finished ranked towards the bottom of the NCAA's pass efficiency ratings on defense. This year they are a unit transformed. Mike Edwards has been Mike Edwards, only a better tackler and more versatile than ever. West's improvement has already been documented. Derrick Baity has developed into an All-SEC caliber cornerback and even freshman Tyrell Ajian has made a statement in limited action.

Runner up: Defensive line.

Best unit ...

Linebackers. It would be easy to go with running backs because Snell and A.J. Rose have, play for play and game for game, been outstanding. But UK puts four linebackers on the field and they have a huge say in whatever success or failure the defense produces each week. Josh Allen has been an All-American caliber player. Kash Daniel has stepped into the void left by Courtney Love seamlessly. Boogie Watson has played, arguably, at a higher level than Denzil Ware last season. And Jordan Jones has moved beyond a tough 2017.

Runner up: Running back.

Bounceback player ...

Jordan Jones. His struggles last year were well documented. Jones' playing time was more sporadic than ever because of on-field and off-field inconsistencies and a lack of focused that caused things to spiral out of control. Mark Stoops stood by Jones, giving him another chance, and he probably doesn't regret that. Jones has been one of the most reliable tacklers in the SEC and has made more plays in coverage than ever before.

Runner up: Tymere Dubose.

Top newcomer ...

Max Duffy. Simply put, the former Australian football player has turned into one of the nation's best punters and it doesn't appear to be a fluke. He has helped Kentucky fare well in field position battles, but he hasn't just been accurate and timely. He's shown a tremendous leg and he's averaging a whopping 46.8 yards per punt on 28 attempts. For a ball control team, that's been huge.

Runner up: Chris Oats.

Leadership award ...

Benny Snell. For everything Snell's yards and touchdowns mean to Kentucky, his status as an unquestioned emotional leader who brings it every week is essential. His energy level and confidence is something the team rallies around and it has become contagious.

Runner up: Kash Daniel.



Mr. Dependable ...

Drake Jackson. He's not the biggest center in the SEC. But he's one of the best in the nation. Jackson has always defied the odds dating back to his high school career. He's still doing it now. Only he doesn't seem like an overachiever anymore. It's just who he is. After stabilizing the Cats' offensive line last year, Jackson has continued to be a rock of consistency in the middle of an offensive line that has been dominant at times.

Runner up: Allen.