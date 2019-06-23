Things are really picking up on the football recruiting front for Mark Stoops' program. The dominoes are starting to fall.

Flint (Mich.) Beecher wide receiver Earnest Sanders became the latest player to commit to Kentucky on Sunday.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver is a three-star prospect according to Rivals.com. He received offers from Michigan State, Penn State, West Virginia and Washington State, among many others, prior to announcing for Kentucky on Sunday.

Sanders officially visited Kentucky over the weekend, as reported by Cats Illustrated late last week.

He is ranked the No. 24 player in Michigan and the No. 100 wide receiver in the country according to Rivals.com.

On Saturday, Louisville (Ky.) Butler receiver Jordan Watkins became the first wide receiver prospect to go public with a commitment to Kentucky. Sanders is the Cats' second pass-catching pickup.