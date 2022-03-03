Michigan tops Cats in opening game of Cropp Classic

LEXINGTON, Ky. --- Those who subscribe to the adage that good pitching will usually stop good hitting got plenty of proof to back it up on Thursday in the opening game of the John Cropp Classic.

Michigan ace Alex Storako improved to 9-0 on the season by tossing a two-hit shutout against No. 10 Kentucky, facing only one batter over the minimum on the day. The senior right-hander, who led the nation in strikeout average last season, fanned 12 and walked none as the No. 19 Wolverines' recorded an 8-0 win.

Kentucky (13-2) entered the game hitting .379 this season and averaging 8.3 runs per game but managed only an Erin Coffel single in the second inning and a Kayla Kowalik single in the seventh inning.

In the circle, three UK pitchers combined to surrender 10 hits and six walks. Starter Stephanie Schoonover (3-1) took her first loss of the season. She didn't get much support from the Cats' defense, who committed four errors, misplayed a double-steal that led to a Michigan run, and saw a fly ball glance off a glove for a two-run double.

Michigan (11-5) got three hits from first baseman Lauren Esman out of the seven hole, including a towering home run in the sixth inning to right-center field. Lexie Blair added two hits for the winners, while Kristina Burkhardt drove in three runs.

Kentucky will play Drake on Friday at 3 p.m. ET before facing off against Michigan at 5:30 p.m. ET in a rematch of today's game. Drake will play Kent State at 10 a.m. ET and Michigan will play Kent State at 12:30 p.m. ET in the two proceeding games.



