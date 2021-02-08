Michigan State WR Tre'Von Morgan says he's transferring to Kentucky
Kentucky's wide receiver room just got another big talent upgrade.First Josh Ali announced his plan to return for another season thanks to the NCAA's extra eligibility allowance. Then Nebraska's Wa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news