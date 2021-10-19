Media tabs Kentucky to win SEC

Kentucky has been tabbed the favorite to win its 50th SEC championship.

The No. 10 Wildcats were voted to take the league title in the preseason media poll, which was announced Tuesday. It's the 16th time since the 1998-99 season that UK has been the preseason favorite.

John Calipari's squad was picked ahead of four other teams that joined them in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll: Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Auburn.

Four Cats were named to the preseason All-SEC teams. Junior point guard Sahvir Wheeler appeared on the first team, while grad senior guard Kellan Grady, junior forward Keion Brooks Jr., and junior center/forward Oscar Tshiebwe were placed on the second team.

Wheeler, who was a second-team All-SEC selection at Georgia prior to transferring to UK, averaged 14.0 points and a league-high 7.4 assists per game as a sophomore. He was joined by Alabama's Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly, Florida’s Colin Castleton, Mississippi State’s Iverson Molinar, and Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr. on the first team.

The Commodores' Pippen is the preseason pick for SEC Player of The Year.

Joining Brooks, Grady, and Tshiebwe on the second team were Arkansas’ Davonte Davis, Auburn’s Jabari Smith, and LSU’s Darius Days.

Brooks averaged 10.3 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds per game last season for the Cats.

Like Wheeler, Grady and Tshiebwe join the UK program as high-profile transfers. Grady averaged 17.4 points per game during his career at Davidson, while Tshiebwe averaged 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last season at West Virginia.



