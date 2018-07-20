SEC Media Days 2018 in Atlanta is in the books and at the event's conclusion the Wildcats were picked to finish 5th in the East in Mark Stoops' sixth season in Lexington.

The SEC's predicted order of finish, according to the media, is as follows:

EAST

1. Georgia (271 first place votes, 1977 points overall)

2. South Carolina (8 first place votes, 1535 points overall)

3. Florida (4 first place votes, 1441 points overall)

4. Missouri (1057 points)

5. Kentucky (874 points)

6. Tennessee (704 points)

7. Vanderbilt (392 points)

WEST

1. Alabama (263 first place votes, 1971 points)

2. Auburn (19 first place votes, 1664 points)

3. Mississippi State (2 first place votes, 1239 points)

4. Texas A&M (1091 points)

5. LSU (1025 points)

6. Ole Miss (578 points)

7. Arkansas (412 points)

In terms of predicting the league's overall champion, Alabama led the way with 193 points followed by Georgia with 69 points.

Kentucky running back Benny Snell was pegged as a preseason first team All-SEC selection, along with Kentuckian and Alabama running back Damien Harris. Tight end C.J. Conrad is a third team All-SEC selection on the offensive side of the ball.

Linebacker Josh Allen and safety Mike Edwards are second team All-SEC preseason selections according to league media.



