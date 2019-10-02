John Calipari has made no secret of his desire to feature the "positionless player" in his Kentucky basketball program.

Some have come close to fitting the bill. Keion Brooks Jr. may be the best example yet.

The freshman from Fort Wayne, Ind., was a five-star prospect out of La Lumiere college preparatory school but was always a good challenge for coaches and scouts alike to project.

Was he a guard? He handled the ball, passed it, and shot it like one.

Was he a forward? He was tall -- 6-foot-7 and seemingly growing with each time one saw him -- and he was as long as some players three inches taller than he was.

At times, he would handle the point for his AAU club. On other occasions, he'd be hard to handle on the low block.

Just what is this guy?

"I'm just a basketball player," Brooks said with a grin Tuesday during UK's annual Media Day. "I've always been able to do a little bit of everything."

Perhaps the poster boy for today's "positionless player" is Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors. On any given night, he may lead the Warriors in either rebounds or assists. Sometimes both en route to a triple-double.

It sounds like Calipari would embrace that role for Brooks, minus some of the extra-curricular baggage that the NBA star and one-time Kentucky commitment has carried.

"I told him Sunday night that he's a good basketball player. He's got a good feel for the game," Calipari said. "... He's long, he's active, he plays rough. Physically, his body's got to catch up to everything else (i.e., continue to get stronger) but I even told him, he may play some stretch 4 for us because he gives us that length and size and ability to space the court.

"It's hard for 4s to guard him," Calipari continued. "Even E.J. (Montgomery) struggles to guard him at times. He can do things with the ball and a lot of stuff like he's a guard. But he's a big, 6-9."

Kentucky lists Brooks at "only" 6-7, but Calipari disputes that figure. It's the length that makes Brooks appear to be even taller at times.

Although it was not a major part of his recruiting profile, he could become a formidable defender at UK and provide the Cats with some much-needed shot-blocking behind a backcourt that figures to be aggressive on the ball.

Brooks, who was also described as perhaps UK's most athletic player by some of his teammates at Media Day, likes the idea of being used in a variety of ways entering the season. And he's not alone.

“We have a lot of interchangeable parts," he said. "In practice, we’re guarding all types of different people during the day to challenge us to see how we do. Coach Calipari has a good problem on his hands (with) how he can move us all around.

“I’ve always made sure that I can be put in different places because if you play multiple positions they make sure you’re on the floor, so I’m just happy and eager to see what he does with me. He has a good track record with people like me, so I’m just eager to see what he does."



