After an unusual recruiting cycle which saw Kentucky record yet another elite signing class but uncharacteristically whiff on almost all of its big man targets, the Wildcats enter the 2019-20 college basketball season with its biggest question marks looming in the frontcourt.

Fortunately for UK coach John Calipari, two of his veterans elected to put off their professional basketball dreams for at least one more year and return to Lexington.

Junior center Nick Richards and sophomore forward EJ Montgomery could ultimately hold the key to the Wildcats' hopes of hanging a ninth national championship banner. Kentucky features a backcourt busting at the seams with talent, but the 6-foot-11 Richards and 6-10 Montgomery represent the only players taller than 6-9 on the roster.

Asked during UK's annual Media Day what was the biggest question in his mind entering the new season, Calipari did not hesitate.

"Are we going to be physical enough?" he said. "Because our defense on the ball should be unbelievable. I think we're long enough that other positions, if you try to beat us to the rim, we can block shots. That's the sign of a really good defensive team.

"... So the main thing for me will be how do we rebound and how tough are we physically?"

Calipari might as well had been staring directly at Richards and Montgomery rather than a room full of reporters. The challenge has clearly been made.

“This year, I’ve been in the weight room a lot with Robert (Harris), and that’s been my main focus," Montgomery said, "just getting more physical and staying consistent and stuff like that. But this year, I’m definitely going to be ready.”

That work has been evident. Montgomery enters his sophomore season with almost 20 pounds of new muscle. He says it's paying dividends already, helping him hold up against physical play from Richards and Nate Sestina, a 6-9, 235-pound grad transfer from Bucknell, in early practices.

"A lot more confident," the Fort Pierce, Fla., native said of what the new weight does for him.

"He's physically stronger, he's doing better, he's more consistent with his skills," Calipari said. The UK boss noted that he used the physical transformation PJ Washington made last year as a blueprint for Montgomery's future.

"(Washington) wasn't looking at what's the least amount I can do," Calipari added. "(He was looking at) what's the most I can do? Can I do more? Can I stay after? What can I do? A lot of this becomes changing your approach to this, and EJ's walking through that."

The duo had individual moments last season but was largely characterized by inconsistency and the ensuing revolving door in and out of Calipari's rotation. They recorded just two double-figure scoring games and two double-digit rebounding games apiece.

Richards had a 19-rebound game early in the season against Southern Illinois, the most by any UK player since Michael Kidd Gilchrist in 2011. That game signaled hope to Big Blue Nation that he may be poised for a breakout season, but he did not have many more moments like that until a seven-point, 15-rebound, three-block night against Arkansas in late February.

Montgomery had a double-double (11 points, 13 rebounds) in an early-February rout of South Carolina and appeared to be coming on strong down the stretch, but he and Richards ultimately combined for just nine minutes in the Cats' shocking overtime loss to Auburn in the regional finals. The duo combined for no points and just one rebound.

Richards says he has put those bad memories behind him and is only focused on the future.

“I’m more excited to start the season," the Kingston, Jamaica, native said. "One of the goals when I came in was to win a national championship, and that’s one of my goals this season. I don’t feel any pressure at all. I know I have a good team that’s behind me. I know I can play basketball, and it’s just me stepping on the court to prove to everyone that I can play.”

Calipari has often noted that no other team in the country has a player like Richards, a 7-footer who can run the floor, play above the rim, and features soft shooting touch. It's just a matter of getting a consistent performance on a game-to-game basis.

"Right now, he's playing really well and he's playing confident," Calipari said. "And, obviously, the expectation is this is his time... My hope is he's ready for it. He's been here, has a smile on his face. He's a beautiful kid. He's one of the nicest people we have had here. There's no one rooting for him more than me."

“It helps to know that I have a coach that has confidence in me and that I have a coaching staff that is helping me get better every day," Richards said.



