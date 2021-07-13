Measurements for new UK football players
Whenever a new Kentucky football roster comes out the first thing worth tracking is the weight movement for every player on the roster.Kentucky's updated 2021 roster does not have weight changes fo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news