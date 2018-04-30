Three more former Kentucky football players have made decisions on which NFL rookie camps they will attend in the hopes of working their way onto a roster.

Offensive tackle Kyle Meadows, a long-time starter on Kentucky's line, has accepted a rookie camp invitation from the Green Bay Packers.

The Detroit Lions have extended the same invitation to former Kentucky wide receiver Charles Walker.

Kicker Austin MacGinnis announced that he will be attending the Bears' mini camp. Chicago had also agreed to terms with former Kentucky receiver Garrett Johnson, so MacGinnis will find a familiar face in the Windy City.

MacGinnis connected on 102-of-104 extra point attempts and 51-of-64 (79.7-percent) field goal attempts over a storied Kentucky career that saw him nail game-winners against Mississippi State and Louisville during the 2016 season. He is already widely regarded as the best placekicker in UK football history.

Walker, who attended Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier in high school, was originally a walk-on at Kentucky who worked his way into a scholarship in the latter-part of his college career.

He caught 25 passes for 279 yards as a Wildcat, with 15 of those catches and 180 yards coming during his senior season. Walker was also a reliable punt return man for the Wildcats, helping Kentucky to one one of the best, most efficient return units in the country as part of an improved special teams unit in 2017.

Meadows redshirted at Kentucky in 2014 but drew extensive playing time in 2015. He was a starter for most of his final three years in Lexington.