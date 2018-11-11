Southern Illinois head coach Barry Hinson offered a dated yet timely comparison between the funny papers and this year’s Kentucky basketball team.

“The thing that I’ll tell you about your team—I said this coming into the game, and I’ll say it coming out of the game—when you coach 18, 19, 20-year-olds…let me give you this analogy: When I was growing up there used to be a cartoon character called Marmaduke,” Hinson said.

Yes, Marmaduke, the central character from the widely popular comic strip created by Brad Anderson that ran in from 1954 to 2015.

Before you chuckle, though, consider Hinson’s reasoning.

“Marmaduke was just a big puppy, and Marmaduke was always making mistakes, but Marmaduke was just a funny, big puppy. And, a lot of times it takes us a while to get these young guys to play the way we want to get them to play,” he explained

Like the fictional Great Dane, the Cats are oversized and appear ungainly at times. Their behavior has made the Big Blue Nation wince more than cheer through two games.

No player better characterized the Cats’ night than Nick Richards.

The 6-foot-11 native of Jamaica used every inch of his massive wingspan to corral a game-high 19 rebounds and flew all over the court, blocking shots and fighting for loose balls.

On the offensive end of the floor, Richards often appeared like he stumbled on to a patch of ice.

Head coach John Calipari said as much after the game.

“Now, he should have had about ten more points, he faded away on shots, there's still that stuff, he fumbled a couple of balls, one-handed caught a couple of balls. But look, if he'll fight and go after balls and block shots, we can deal with the rest of it,” Calipari said.

In Richards defense, the entire Kentucky team looked like a comedy of errors against the Salukis.

The Cats had 14 first-half turnovers, and they were not pretty miscues either. Kentucky stumbled and bumbled all over the court; they threw blind Hail Mary’s that more often than not ended up in the waiting hands of an SIU player.

Most egregiously of all, the Cats dozed on defense and watched their guests blow by them to the hoop like a litter of disinterested pooches ignoring their human’s instructions.

But there were flashes of Cal’s pups maturing into the alpha dogs they were reputed to be during the pre-season.

Keldon Johnson and Quade Green yapped at one another in the huddle and then emerged as leader’s of the pack when the Cats rallied from a 44-37 hole in the second half.

E.J. Montgomery, who barely mustered a woof in the Duke game, showed that his skill set has some bark courtesy of a few hustle tips ins and smooth jump shots.

Like the Cats’ performance, the win over the Salukis was all over the place, but the important thing is that they showed heart and fight; they demonstrated the ability to correct themselves at the right time and play enough winning basketball to avoid a 0-2 start.

This team is not a group attack dogs, yet, but they are a bunch of lovable mutts that the Big Blue Nation can rally behind if they let themselves.