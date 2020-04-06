In a bit of news that shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, freshman Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey will be declaring for the NBA Draft.

Kentucky freshman Tyrese Maxey ( @TyreseMaxey ), the No. 8 prospect in the ESPN 100, is declaring for the 2020 NBA draft, he told ESPN.

Maxey averaged 14 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game for Kentucky during the Wildcats' 2019-2020 regular season.

The 6'3, 198-pound guard from Garland, Tex., has seen his NBA stock remain relatively steady over the course of the last year, from the preseason through his only season at Kentucky. He's expected to be a first round pick.

At his best, Maxey was one of the SEC's better scoring guards, an active defender, and difficult to deal with in the open court.

Maxey also developed into a very capable facilitator as his assist totals rose over the course of the season. He was also an excellent rebounding guard.

However, Maxey connected on just 29-percent of his three-point attempts.

