Lexington Catholic senior football prospect Max DeGraff was given a preferred walk-on offer by the Kentucky football staff this week. But he's not just any PWO candidate.

DeGraff is an accomplished athlete who should probably be classified as just that. He's an unconventional dual threat: kicker and wide receiver. It was staff member Mark Perry who extended that offer on Kentucky's behalf.

When Cats Illustrated caught up with DeGraff following his announcement of the opportunity at UK, he mentioned that he has been in contact with Kentucky's staff for a while now.

"I've been on a few visits. I went to a camp last summer and I think that's when I really started to talk to them," DeGraff said.

DeGraff played soccer until he was in fifth grade and he picked up football as a sixth grader. He has been kicking since then. Wide receiver is newer.

"Last year I was a backup receiver. I got in some. I didn't play too much but this year I knew I was going to have a big role on the offense. I kinda stepped into that and I've been having a pretty good season," DeGraff said.

"At receiver, I think my hands are really good and I consider myself pretty fast. I'd say my routes are pretty good. I've played (receiver) in the past but I never really got my big chance until this year."

On UK, DeGraff said, "It's a really nice school and I love how they treat me like family."

There are some connections, too. DeGraff said he knows a number of UK players on some level, but former Lexington Catholic athletes Beau Allen and Jack Monday are those he knows especially well, although Allen is now the quarterback at Tarleton State.

Eastern Kentucky has offered DeGraff, a Class of 2023 prospect, before Kentucky.