CatsIllustrated - Matthew Mitchell retires as UK women's basketball coach

The Kentucky women's basketball team will be without its head coach of the last 13 seasons when the No. 11 Wildcats open what is expected to be a promising 2020-21 season.

Head coach Matthew Mitchell announced his retirement on Thursday night, citing health concerns related to his off-season brain surgery resulting from a fall. Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart has named associate head coach Kyra Elzy as interim head coach.

“After much conversation with my family and Mr. Barnhart, I have decided to retire from coaching and effectively have resigned as head coach at Kentucky," MItchell said in a statement released by UK. "This was a difficult decision and I know the timing is not ideal, but I do not feel I can give the job what it requires at this time.

"As has been much publicized, I have had an eventful offseason with my injury and subsequent surgery. I have been open about the fact that the surgery and recovery process has been life-altering for me and my family. Through that, my priorities towards my family and my faith has grown even larger than before and that has led me to make this decision.

"Although so much about today is sad because I will greatly miss the relationships and people that have constantly lifted up my family and me the last 13 years, I am resolute in my decision and comfortable with beginning the next chapter of my life."

Mitchell retires with a 303-133 mark at Kentucky. He is the winningest coach in program history.

“Matthew Mitchell led us through so many of the great moments in the history of Kentucky basketball," Barnhart said. "... He has been a great ambassador for the University of Kentucky, on and off the court, bringing an energy and style of play that made it fun for players and fans alike.

"In addition, Matthew and Jenna have woven themselves into the fabric of the community with a tremendous generosity of time, treasure and spirit. Matthew, Jenna and their children always will be part of the Wildcat family and we wish them the very best as they enter the next stage of their lives.”

Regarding Elzy's promotion, Barnhart said: “Kyra has been alongside Matthew for much of the success we’ve had and she is a proven teacher, leader and recruiter. We look forward to spending more time with her as she further develops her style and philosophy while leading us into the next chapter of Kentucky basketball.”

Barnhart and Elzy will hold a news conference Friday at 9:30 a.m. ET.



