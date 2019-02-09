Late in the week it appeared as though Kentucky might be close to losing defensive coordinator Matt House to the Kansas City Chiefs.

A report early on Friday suggested that House was being targeted by the Chiefs for its linebacker coach vacancy.

WKYT and Cats Illustrated reported that House was meeting with the Chiefs.

Later in the day Cats Illustrated reported that sources close to the program believed it was "50-50" as to whether House would leave for the NFL franchise.

Now UK has confirmed, per Cats Illustrated's Jeff Drummond and others, that House will remain at Kentucky as defensive coordinator for at least the 2019 season.

Kentucky's defense had a breakthrough season in 2019 and the unit's high level of play was a driving factor behind the Wildcats' 10-3 season that culminated in a Citrus Bowl victory against Penn State.

Kentucky allowed 16.8 points per game during the 2018 season. The year prior the Wildcats gave up 28.2 points per game. UK's defense also featured a number of players who will participate in the upcoming NFL combine.