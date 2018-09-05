With Kentucky as a two-touchdown underdog going into Gainesville for a 7:30 p.m. Saturday night game it's probably safe to assume that most pundits don't believe the Wildcats stack up well with the Gators at many positions.

Cats Illustrated compares UK and UF at every spot on the field and renders judgement: Who's got the advantage at each position?

QUARTERBACK

Florida's outlook at quarterback looks markedly different than it did even one week ago. The question is not whether Feleipe Franks will look improved. He's already looked much better. The question is whether his performance against Charleston Southern was fool's gold or something that can be sustained and built upon. Franks was 16/24 for 219 yards, five touchdowns and no picks against Charleston Southern. He spread the ball around to a wide array of pass catchers and looked comfortable in Dan Mullen's offense.

Kentucky will start Terry Wilson for the second consecutive week. He was the only quarterback in the SEC to throw an interception last week (and he threw two). Wilson did not personally account for a touchdown, although he led four touchdown drives. The questions about Wilson are many. In spite of his athleticism, can he protect the ball? Can he hit on deep passes?

Advantage: FLORIDA

RUNNING BACK

Both Kentucky and Florida appear to have solid depth at the running back position. The difference appears to be Benny Snell, the best back in the game and the one who is now firmly on pace to shatter Herschel Walker's record for rushing touchdowns by an SEC running back, perhaps by the end of this season. Snell rushed for 124 yards and two scores against Central Michigan while sophomore A.J. Rose went over the 100-yard mark as well. Sihiem King made some big plays against the Gators last year.

Florida running back Jordan Scarlett has nice potential but is still shaking off the rust after missing all of last year due to suspension. Lamical Perine and Malik Davis have both contributed at an SEC level.

Advantage: KENTUCKY

WIDE RECEIVER

Kentucky had receiver questions coming into the season and those questions remain. David Bouvier started the season strong after putting together a fantastic camp. He was the only UK receiver to catch a touchdown pass in the Cats' season opener. Dorian Baker, Tavin Richardson, Lynn Bowden, Josh Ali and Isaiah Epps were the other receivers to see extensive playing time. They have to be more involved in the offense.

Four different Florida receivers caught touchdown passes in the Gators' opener, with former Ole Miss wide out Van Jefferson snagging two on slants. Juniors Josh Hammond and Tyrie Cleveland and sophomore Trevon Grimes each caught one. Freddie Swain also made a pair of big plays against Charleston Southern. UF might not have the best receiving corps in the SEC, but their depth is improving and the playmaking ability is definitely on the rise.

Advantage: FLORIDA

