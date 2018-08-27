As always, Cats Illustrated's matchup analysis feature compares Kentucky to the opposition leading up to the big game.

Coaches from Kentucky and Central Michigan will be talking to the media today and throughout the week, but we've already know something about the kinds of teams they will be bringing to Kroger Field on Saturday.

QUARTERBACK



This is tough because we don't even know who will be starting for Kentucky. It's Terry Wilson and/or Gunnar Hoak or Tony Poljan. Actually, as a recruit Poljan stacks up favorably or at least comparably with either Kentucky quarterback. They were all three-star recruits, with Wilson (5.7 RR) rated ever-so-slightly higher than the other two.

Poljan is the only quarterback with game experience under his belt going into the season opener but he played only sparingly.

While it seems clear that Kentucky has more talent and depth at the important positions around the quarterback spot, it's not clear who the best quarterback in this game will be.

Advantage: Even

RUNNING BACK

Kentucky's Benny Snell is only a junior but it's conceivable and perhaps even likely that he breaks Herschel Walker's all-time rushing touchdown record by an SEC running back in his third year. That'll happen if he but duplicates his scoring mark from last season. He's one of the nation's top running backs and this year Kentucky has better depth behind him than last year with Sihiem King, A.J. Rose and a couple of unknowns in terms of the true freshmen.

Jonathan Ward is no slouch for Central Michigan. The junior eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark on the ground last year and had a remarkable 470 yards as a pass catcher. He's the best part of CMU's offense, on paper.

With all due respect to Ward, he's a very good running back at the Group of Five level and Snell is a candidate for SEC Player of the Year.

Advantage: KENTUCKY

Click here to continue reading this Matchup Analysis comparison at the House of Blue.