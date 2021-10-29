Matchup Analysis: UK-Mississippi State
Each week Cats Illustrated publisher Justin Rowland offers his take on how Kentucky matches up with the week's opponent.Here's an effort at giving an advantage to the 'Cats or Bulldogs at every spo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news