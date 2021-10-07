Matchup Analysis: UK-LSU
Kentucky hosts LSU on Saturday for what should be another wild atmosphere at Kroger Field and it's another chance to catapult up the national rankings. It's also a chance to stay undefeated with ev...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news