Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-25 07:17:28 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Matchup Analysis: UK-KU

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

It's time for our regular Kentucky basketball game preview based on Synergy Sports' analytics analysis.Kentucky and Kansas are not only big name programs: They typically match up as competitive equ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}