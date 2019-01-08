Matchup Analysis: Kentucky-Texas A&M
Kentucky suffered a disappointing loss in Tuscaloosa at the start of its SEC schedule on Saturday but a quick turnaround affords the Cats an opportunity to even their league record at 1-1.UK hosts ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news