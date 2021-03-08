CatsIllustrated - Matchup Analysis: Kentucky-Mississippi State

Winning four straight games in four days might seem like a daunting task for a team that is several games underwater in the W/L columns for the season.

One game at a time is a better way for this team to think about things.

First up the 'Cats draw Mississippi State in the 8/9 game to be played on Thursday at 12 p.m. EST on the SEC Network.

So how does Kentucky match up with Mississippi State?

There are a number of ways to look at that.

The regular season meeting

Kentucky defeated Mississippi State 78-73 in overtime on January 2 in a game played at Humphrey Coliseum. At the time the Wildcats were 1-6. It was Kentucky's SEC opener and the first of three consecutive wins to begin conference play.

Mississippi State led by nine points well into the second half. With the 'Cats trying to battle back, John Calipari was ejected after a pair of technical fouls. Allen stayed in the rest of the game and hit big shot after big shot to power Kentucky's win.

Kentucky outrebounded Mississippi State 48-46, in part because Sarr had 12 boards in one of his best games on the glass of the season.

But how much does what happened on that day translate to relevance for Thursday?

What's changed?

For starters, it would be a huge surprise if Allen even gets the opportunity to have the kind of role he had in that first meeting with the Bulldogs.

While John Calipari recently said that he might need to give Allen another look, it was Davion Mintz and BJ Boston who powered the blowout of South Carolina in the regular season finale. Unless Kentucky comes out ice cold and has a sizeable deficit it won't be a surprise to see Allen on the bench for most of the game.

After the win against South Carolina, Calipari said that someone like Allen would need to be prepared to bang home a couple of triples if a situation demands it, but the Allen moment has passed.

Another change is that Devin Askew's minutes are nowhere close to what they were. He played 43 minutes and Calipari continued to insist that he would be the guy at point.

Askew is only averaging 18 minutes in Kentucky's last two games, and Mintz is averaging 7.5 assists in those contests.

Lance Ware played 35 minutes in that game and he has fallen out of Kentucky's rotation.

Another big change: While Isaiah Jackson blocked four shots, and could again Thursday, he only scored two points and was 1/4 from the field. Given his offensive improvement over the last month it would be a disappointment if he doesn't give the 'Cats much more than that when Kentucky has the ball.

How Mississippi State is playing

Mississippi State finished 8-10 in SEC play and 14-13 overall. The Bulldogs are 0-3 on neutral site courts this season.

The last month has had plenty of ups and downs for the Bulldogs. MSU was blown out by Vanderbilt in Starkville but then defeated rival Ole Miss by 10 points a week later.

There were wins against South Carolina and Texas A&M along with a close loss to Alabama. Then MSU lost to Auburn on Saturday in the regular season finale for both teams.

MSU isn't going into the tournament especially hot. The Bulldogs have only shot better than 33% from outside once in their last six games. But MSU has played some very solid defense over the past couple of weeks however. During that time just one opponent in five has shot better than 38%.

It's not surprising that defense is carrying Ben Howland's team. They rank 46th in adjusted defense but only 104th in offense on KenPom.

The one thing that could present a challenge for Kentucky is MSU's pace, which ranks 304th on KenPom. Kentucky has been much better getting out in the open floor game as opposed to grinding it out in the halfcourt although both areas are improved from much earlier in the season.

MSU leans heavily on DJ Stewart and Iverson Molinar, a backcourt duo that averages 16.5 and 16.4 points respectively. Molinar in particular must be accounted for from outside the arc where he shoots 44.6%. The two combined for 36 points in the Bulldogs' overtime loss to Kentucky in January.

Advantages for Kentucky

Kentucky's defense is better than Mississippi State's offense and the numbers bear that out in just about every respect. UK is one of the SEC's top defensive teams while Mississippi State averages just 0.859 points per possession, which ranks close to the bottom quarter of teams nationally.

It's tough to see MSU scoring much in halfcourt sets against Kentucky where the discrepancy is particularly stark.

Mississippi State does not force many turnovers (12.3/gm, 239th NCAA) and that's a good thing because what has often plagued Kentucky is giving the ball away and the runouts that result.

Advantages for Mississippi State

What we said about Kentucky's advantage against Mississippi State's offense we can also say the other way around: While the 'Cats have improved in halfcourt offensive sets, they are still at a disadvantage on paper against the Bulldogs, which rank in the 82nd percentile of teams nationally defending halfcourt offense.

Kentucky may not even run pick and roll plays against the Bulldogs. That's a huge matchup disadvantage for UK.

Key to the Game

Kentucky relies heavily on offensive rebound put back opportunities. It's the best thing they do in terms of analytics. But Mississippi State ranks ahead of 98% of the other teams in college basketball in defending those put back opportunities. Something's going to give.



