Matchup Analysis
How does Kentucky match up at every position on the field with the Georgia Bulldogs?And who has the advantage when the teams take each other on this weekend?CI publisher Justin Rowland takes a stab...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news