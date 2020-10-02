Matchup Analysis
Cats Illustrated has attempted to answer the question of which team has the edge at every position on the field in Saturday's game between Kentucky and Ole Miss.But there's another way to think abo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news