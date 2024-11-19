Martels Carter, Marquise Davis hold onto spots in Rivals100 & Rivals250

Rivals.com has updated its rankings for Class of 2025 prospects once again, and Cats Illustrated is taking a look at where Kentucky commitments placed and how they fared.

Martels Carter stays strong in the Rivals100

Kentucky's safety commitment is ranked No. 87 in the Rivals100 after the latest update. He moved down six spots but that's not a substantial change and doesn't threaten his position inside the Rivals100. He remains UK's highest-ranked commitment in the 2025 class. For the second year in a row the No. 1 player in the Commonwealth is UK-bound. Last year it was Cutter Boley and it just so happens that he's close with Carter.

Carter has not closed the door on other schools. He has reportedly taken visits to other schools. Nebraska was mentioned as a possible visit destination for him, with Auburn and Vanderbilt among the other programs taking a hard look. It's not clear how serious things have gotten with those schools, but there hasn't been any indication that Carter is close to a flip aside from the typical concern that comes with taking visits as a committed prospect, especially when the season has been going south.

Marquise Davis hangs on to spot in Rivals250

UK running back commitment Marquise Davis is the Wildcats' only other high school commitment ranked in the Rivals250. He dropped 25 spots but holds down the No. 232 spot in the rankings overall. He remains the No. 10 player in Ohio from the 2025 class. That makes him the No. 2-ranked running back in Ohio, behind only Bo Jackson, who is headed to Ohio State. He's one of the higher-ranked UK running back pledges in quite some time.

Davis was one of Kentucky's top running back targets at the start of the recruiting cycle and it appears he is the only player at the position the Wildcats will be bringing in during the 2025 class.

