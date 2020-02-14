Kentucky fans can rest easy.

The Wildcats' associate head coach and ace recruiter, Vince Marrow, announced Friday afternoon via Twitter that he intends to remain on the UK staff.

Marrow turned down a lucrative offer from Michigan State that was rumored to be in excess of a million dollars. He is expected to receive a hefty raise from UK after making $600,000 in 2019.

Under Marrow's direction, Kentucky signed what many observers are calling the strongest recruiting class in school history coming off an 8-5 season which saw the Wildcats defeat Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl. Rivals ranked UK's 2020 class, which featured a rare five-star player and eight four-stars, No. 22 in the nation.