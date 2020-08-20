Marrow pursuing WVU legacy from a familiar high school
Mark Stoops’ home state of Ohio has been good to the Kentucky Wildcats on the recruiting trail, and one of state’s best in the 2022 class carries an offer from the staff.Pickerington Central’s C.J....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news