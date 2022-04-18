Marrow pursuing flex tight end from '23 class
Kentucky appears to be making the tight end position a heavy emphasis in its 2023 recruiting class and there's ample evidence for that.Just days after three-star Washington Court House (Ohio) tight...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news