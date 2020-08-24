CatsIllustrated - Marrow no fan of preseason AP Top 25 poll

Know who was not amused when the preseason AP Top 25 poll was revealed?

Put Kentucky associate head coach Vince Marrow near the top of the list.

The Wildcats' high-profile assistant coach took to his Twitter account Monday to seemingly protest UK's absence while seven other SEC teams were included.

In addition to that, Bluegrass State rival Louisville -- which the Cats have defeated by a combined score of 101-23 the last two years -- received 12 more votes than UK among other teams just outside of the Top 25.

"This is a joke but time will tell very soon," Marrow wrote.

Indeed, the Cats will have their chance to prove the pollsters wrong. Kentucky's reconfigured 10-game SEC schedule for 2020 includes five teams that made the first AP Top 25 poll: Alabama (3), Georgia (4), Florida (8), Auburn (11), and Tennessee (25).

Kentucky will open its season on Sept. 26 at No. 11 Auburn with an opportunity to make a big statement out of the gates.