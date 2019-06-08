Two running backs in two days.

On Friday night Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville running back Torrance Davis committed to Kentucky.

One day later Jutahn McClain committed to Kentucky as well.

McClain is on his official visit to Kentucky so Cats Illustrated is unable to interview him until he returns home to Ohio.

He is ranked as one of the top all-purpose backs in the nation according to Rivals.com and along with Davis has been targeted as one of the Cats' top backfield targets throughout the 2020 recruiting cycle.

Over the course of his recruitment McClain racked up offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers and West Virginia.

Kentucky now has seven commitments and the No. 21 class in the country.