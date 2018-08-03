As Kentucky's recruiting coordinator and NFL Liaison, Vince Marrow is uniquely situated on Mark Stoops' staff.

There's always a connection between recruiting and a program's draft record with draft picks. Unfortunately for Kentucky, recent drafts haven't been kind to the Wildcats.

Marrow believes that's about to change. He knows it needs to change.

Marrow is on the front lines when it comes to talking to many of Kentucky's top prospects, both in terms of making the staff's case and combating some of the pitches and negative recruiting tactics the Cats might here.

Two years ago, Marrow made the claim that Kentucky wouldn't have another draft with a Wildcat selected. It happened again earlier this year, but Marrow isn't about to apologize for his prediction.

***** Click here to continue to read this story at the House of Blue *****

At the above link find out:

- Who are Kentucky's sleeper NFL draft prospects according to league scouts?

- What does Marrow say about his bold prediction two years ago?

- A startling comparison between Kentucky and a national power;

- How many Wildcats might be drafted?

Use this limited time trial offer and get the entire football season for $9.95