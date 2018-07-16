The most telling response from Mark Stoops' time on the podium Monday at SEC Media Days in Atlanta actually came when the Kentucky head coach was asked about a rival program.

When noted South Carolina was receiving a hefty amount of preseason buzz as a potential darkhorse team in the league and that his Wildcats have beaten the Gamecocks in four consecutive seasons, Stoops delivered a reply that was both defiant and self-assured.

"I don't need South Carolina to motivate me," the UK boss said. "I am not worried about what they're doing. I have respect for Will (Muschamp) and what they're doing in their program... but we don't need them for our motivation. That's for sure. We're plenty motivated about what we're doing in our program and the way we play."

With that, Stoops summarized the mindset of the program entering his sixth season in Lexington. Coming off back to back seven-win seasons and appearances in bowl games, the Wildcats are setting the bar higher for 2018.

They have a bit of a chip on their shoulders lingering from last season, when five points separated them from potentially winning 10 games and a late drive came up just short of the end zone in a Music City Bowl loss to Northwestern.

"As I move into year six, the biggest thing you look at at Kentucky is the change in expectation, and that's a good thing," Stoops said. "We're excited about that. We embrace those expectations... We expect more. We've been close. We've done some good things. I'm proud of the work that we've done, but I'm looking forward to making a big jump this year."

Some of the reasons for that optimism: 19 starters returning, including eight on offense, nine on defense and two specialists. Among those players are record-setting running back Benny Snell Jr. and a pair of potential NFL Draft picks in linebacker Josh Allen and safety Mike Edwards, a trio hungry for greater success at UK before they move on to the next level.

Said Stoops: "We return some players with experience, we return some talent, we return some players who decided to forgo the NFL and come back to do more, to play with a chip on their shoulder, to win some football games. We're tired of being close in some. We want to win and get over that hump.

"Now it's just a matter of honing in and refining all the things that we've been building the past five years, to take it to another level."

Senior tight end C.J. Conrad is expected to be one of the team's leaders in 2018. According to the Ohio native, getting to "another level" means doing the so-called little things.

"We’ve had some games in the past that we’ve lost and probably should have won," he said. "Everyone’s looking for that perfect ingredient to do it, but I think ultimately right now what we’re doing in the summer is all we can do. It’s working extremely hard, finding leaders on this team that can step up in big moments, and we have to make the plays in order to do that.

"It’s just the small things that Coach Stoops preaches all the time, just little things that add up in big moments. They may not be the headline of the game for why we lost, but there’s a lot of things that go into every single game. We have to take care of those things and give ourselves a chance.”

Stoops believes this could be his best defensive unit during his time at UK. Veterans like Allen and Edwards, fiery linebacker Jordan Jones and a deep secondary are all important pieces of the puzzle, but Stoops says the defensive line could make the difference.

"Great defenses in this league are dominated by defensive linemen," he said. "And we are getting much better. I feel much more solid about where we've been."

Quinton Bohanna, Josh Paschal, Adrian Middleton, Phil Hoskins and T.J. Carter give the Cats one of the deepest D-Line rotations they've had in recent memory.

On the offensive side of the ball, UK knows what it has in Snell (who has rushed for 2,424 yards and 32 touchdowns in his first two seasons) and four returning starters on the offensive line, but the biggest question mark will be at the quarterback position.

The Cats like what they saw from sophomore Gunnar Hoak and junior college transfer Terry Wilson this spring, but neither has ever taken a snap in a Division I game. Their competition is expected to go deep into fall camp.

"I like where we're at," Stoops said. "I felt very confident with it. Gunnar Hoak, he's been in our system. He hasn't played a college snap yet. He's been in our system. He practiced a bunch. He knows what we are doing. He's poised. He has always been poised since he stepped on campus. He's poised. He is accurate. He knows where to go with the football. He can make all the throws. I like what Gunnar's doing.

"With Terry, he's a dynamic guy. I don't know if I've seen it all yet. Until you get live, you really cannot see all his skill sets. Obviously you can see the way he can run. He makes all of the throws. He's an unbelievable worker, but he's dynamic. He's a big, strong guy. And he's dynamic with the ball in his hands, too. So I feel good about our options."