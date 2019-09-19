LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky's preparation for its first SEC road trip has been accompanied by controversy surrounding senior linebacker Kash Daniel.

Daniel was spotted by an ESPN overhead replay appearing to twist the ankle of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask at the conclusion of a play in last week's game at Kroger Field.

The UK player addressed the play following Wednesday's practice at the Joe Craft Football Training Center, suggesting he was merely attempting to extract an arm that had been surgically repaired earlier in his career, but another replay surfaced that seemingly contradicted his defense.

On Thursday, UK head coach Mark Stoops was asked if there would be any disciplinary action.

"I addressed those issues with the (SEC) league office," Stoops said. "He'll be out there Saturday."

The UK boss, however, did not indicate whether that would mean the start of the game. Stoops also indicated that the Cats need to be getting back-up inside linebacker Chris Oats, a talented sophomore, more snaps.

Kentucky (2-1, 0-1 SEC) travels to Mississippi State (2-1, 0-0 SEC) this week.

Daniel, who ranks as the most experienced player on the Wildcats' defense with 42 career games, is second on the team with 19 tackles this season. The 6-foot-1, 226-pound inside linebacker also recorded an interception, a pass break-up, and two tackles for loss.

Stoops said he had a discussion with Daniel about the play in question but declined to share the details with reporters on Thursday. "I'll keep that between me and Kash."

Added Stoops: "Again, I'm not going to get into hypotheticals, but I've addressed this issue, and we'll move on... But, in general, nobody's going to intentionally hurt anybody. It's not going to happen on our team."



