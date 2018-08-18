Kentucky held its second major scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday morning at the JCFTC.

After being disappointed with the Wildcats' showing last week in their first scrimmage, UK head coach Mark Stoops was pleased with what he saw this time around, especially on the offensive side of the football.

Here's a rundown of everything Stoops had to say:

Opening comments...

"Very good work today. I was pleased we've gotten a lot of work done this past week, then came out and had a good scrimmage. We're getting very thin at certain positions, but nothing that should last more than a few days this week, but we're getting a bit thin, defensively, at certain positions.

"Overall, very pleased with the work that got done, in particular offensively. I think we had a good mentality about us today, really mixed it up well, ran the ball, threw it play-action. They did a lot of things good, had a great urgency, did a really good job.

"Defensively, really hard to judge. Just very inconsistent at times. Gotta look at the film and see if it was great execution offensively, making great individual plays, or not doing so well defensively. We are very thin at certain positions, and we knew it was going to look quite ugly at a few positions going into it, and it was. Gotta get some guys healthy and get the solid two-deep going. That was hard to do for the defense today."

On whether the players took last week's criticism to heart...

"I felt very good. We worked hard all week at the offense, really pushing through and playing extremely fast and working on getting the ball down the field, working on the passing game and putting it all together. They really had a solid week, and it showed today. We gotta continue to build."

On whether he thinks the staff will name a starting QB in the next two weeks...

"I think we will. I think we have to settle in and see where we're going to go with it. We wanted to have totally open minds through this scrimmage and give them equal opportunity. We were very close on snaps. I think we were about dead-even with Terry (Wilson) and Gunnar (Hoak). We have to look at this film. They both did some good things today. The offense in general moved the ball pretty good, so that's good that they both did good things and looked good. We'll zero in on that probably as we get closer to Monday of game week."

On challenging the receivers to make plays...

"We made a nice catch today. Tavin (Richardson). We had really good coverage on it. I thought we were going to intercept it, and Tavin came down with it and scored, so it was one of those situations where it was bad for the defense, but I am glad to see us getting the ball down the field with some big plays."

On the defensive backs...

"We've not been quite at full strength, a guy here, a guy there, little nagging things. We really haven't put it together as much as we'd like to as a defense. The continuity has to be there. As you get through camp and get banged up... we've pushed really hard, our volume was very high, and consequently you're going get a few nagging, soft-tissue things that I don't anticipate lingering much further than a few days next week. Long story short, I'm not real pleased. I feel like there's a lot more that we can do."

On whether there are any freshmen who are showing some of the potential to play early like Benny Snell did...

"No, because we just haven't needed them as much. We feel like there's some really good players. Then it's about getting them reps because we're so concentrated on the 1s and 2s, getting them to another level. Unless they can beat those guys out, it's really hard to get the reps right now. ... At receiver, we've got quite a few bodies there, and it's really good to work those guys in."

On who brought the energy today after seeing it lacking last week...

"The offense as a whole brought the energy. They were very consistent. That doesn't mean they were perfect, but they had a really good mentality. When they had bad plays, they overcame it at times, and if not, they overcame it on the next series. ... After the big play that you mentioned with Tavin on Derrick (Baity), he came back and wanted to go again and actually got an interception a series or two later, so that was good to see him bounce back and do. But, overall, it was the offense as a whole. I don't think any individual stood out. They had a great mentality as a group."

On whether linebacker Jordan Jones has been able to return to action...

"He's been hit and miss with things that have been nagging him, and it's been aggravating him and all of us. He's got a couple of things going on that happened through the summer, and it's just nagging him that he hasn't been able to get out there. ... We're trying to rep Chris Oats also at Will, and we're getting thin at Mike. So we're thin right now. We're very thin inside. And the outside guys have gotten dinged up a little bit. Jordan Wright couldn't go today, so it's just stretching us across the board at certain positions."

On whether Benny Snell is catching more balls out of the backfield...

"He is. I think he'll tell you if you ask him that question today that he had an opportunity today that he'd probably wish to have over, but Benny in general has looked very good with that in camp. He wants to be a complete back, and that's being the best he can on third down and passing opportunities. He's doing very good. Like the rest of us, trying to work on it."