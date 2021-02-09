Marcus Peterson talks UK offer, other contenders
Lake City (Fla.) Columbia wide receiver Marcus Peterson is one of the more coveted pass catchers on the recruiting scene from his part of Florida, and he's got the offers to show for it.The three-s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news