Marcus Carr hearing from "everybody"
If there is such a thing as a five-star transfer, Marcus Carr fits that bill. The 6-foot-2, 195 pound guard instantly went to the top of the list of most coveted players looking for a new home when...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news