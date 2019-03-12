For a limited time Kentucky fans can become members of Cats Illustrated for 50% off the first year of a new Cats Illustrated membership.

We're celebrating the start of March Madness and want you to be a part of our growing community and the most trusted site for independent coverage, analysis and insider information regarding your Wildcats.

If you're a new user click here to get started and you'll get 50% off your first year.

Or, if you're a returning user looking to reopen your account after time away, click here.

When you use this offer (promo code UKMadness19) you will get access to:

- All of our upcoming coverage of Rivals and Kentucky football camps;

- All basketball and football recruiting coverage year round;

- Insider Notes, War Rooms and daily nuggets posted at the House of Blue;

- Membership on the largest and most active premium forum devoted to UK conversation online;

- Q&A's with staff members;

- David Sisk's unparalleled analysis of Kentucky basketball games in the SEC and NCAA tournaments and offseason;

- All the analytics we can provide that you won't find anywhere else courtesy of Cats Illustrated partnerships with Pro Football Focus (snap counts, game and season grades, etc) and Synergy Sports.