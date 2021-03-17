CatsIllustrated - Making the Case: Four-star safety Myles Rowser

Making the Case: Four-star safety Myles Rowser
Myles Rowser was committed to Michigan for about five months and it looked like the Wolverines had secured one of the state’s top prospects. But in June, the four-star safety reopened his recruitment.
In the last couple weeks, the Belleville, Mich., standout named a top four of Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky and Michigan State.
The feeling at this point is that Rowser is going to end up picking a school out of the state. In today’s Making The Case, experts from around the Rivals network present an argument as to why each school could – or could not – end up getting Walker in its recruiting class.
*****
FACT OR FICTION: Arkansas is the favorite for Phaizon Wilson
THREE-POINT STANCE: Five transfer QBs that will make an impact in 2021, more
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
*****
*****
ARKANSAS
“When I last talked to Rowser, he told me Arkansas’ recruitment of him was ‘overall the best,’ so it’s tough for me to bet against the Razorbacks right now. I think they’ve made a strong case for themselves with Jalen Catalon’s All-SEC performance as a freshman last season, but it is obviously further from home than Kentucky and Michigan State.
"It sounds like a full staff effort to get him on board so for now, I lean toward the Hogs landing their first Michigan commit in the Rivals era. It’s a state the Hogs have made a much stronger push in since Sam Pittman arrived." – Nikki Chavanelle, HawgBeat.com
*****
ALABAMA
"Alabama signed a tremendous defensive back class in 2021, which may cause the Tide to have a little more hesitation from loading up at the position early in the process. Alabama signed former Belleville (Mich.) star Damon Payne in December. Alabama has been in contact with Rowser for a while, but without a major push it seems a decision in favor of the Crimson Tide will not happen." – Andrew Bone, BamaInsider.com
*****
KENTUCKY
“Rowser is probably as familiar with Kentucky as just about any school involved with him. Assistant coach Steve Clinkscale really offers those kids from Michigan early before their recruitment takes off. In recent years Kentucky has become a factor with top talent from Michigan, landing guys like five-star defensive tackle Justin Rogers, four-star defensive tackle Marquan McCall and others.
"With Michigan out and Michigan State seeming to have some ground to make up, Kentucky and Arkansas are probably in a good spot with him.” – Justin Rowland, CatsIllustrated.com
*****
MICHIGAN STATE
"Being an in-state recruit for Michigan State, Rowser has been recruited and visited campus many times growing up. Rowser has connections to the Michigan State roster and was contacted immediately by Mel Tucker and the Michigan State staff once they took over.
"Despite the connections, the feeling in this recruitment is that Rowser will head out of state. With former Michigan State safeties coach Mike Tressel, Rowser’s primary recruiter, moving on to Cincinnati and the SEC draw of Arkansas, Alabama and Kentucky, I don’t see Rowser choosing MSU unless there was a change of heart and he decided to stay in the state. – Jason Killop, SpartanMag.com