One of the most popular discussion items in recent history at Cats Illustrated was this week when CI managing editor Jeff Drummond invited nine site members to join the site staff in a 10-team draft of the all-time greatest players in Kentucky basketball history.

Plenty of discussion, debate, and anticipation followed.

Since there was so much engagement and interest, CI has reached out to the users who participated in the draft and is offering them a platform to present their team, explain their picks, and make the case for why they won the event.

First up is long-time member Mobilecat02. His comments follow.

NOTE: You can read the entire 17-page, 678-post draft thread right here if you're a member.

Team Mobilecat2

G Rex Chapman

G Tyler Ulis

F Kevin Knox

F Scott Padgett

C Karl Anthony Towns

Bench (SF/2G) Frank Ramsey

Bench (PG/2G/SF) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Bench (C/PF) Mike Phillips

The case for Team Mobilecat02...

"I entered the draft with a couple of preconceived objectives. First, I didn’t want to just focus on the One and Done era. I wanted guys who I thought would be athletic but also highly skilled and also represent several eras to match KY’s excellence over the decades. I’ve got players representing the 50s. 70s, 80’s, 90’s and Cal’s run. To me, skill transcends eras and I went for guys that where highly skilled basketball players along with providing roster flexibility.



"Towns embodies everything you should want in a player. Even at 7-feet 240 lbs, KAT has legit 3-pt range, is dominating around the basket, can handle the ball, pass and is money at the FT line. Although WCS was known for his supreme defense, it was KAT that actually led the 2015 team in blocked shots.

Chapman provides not only elite size and athleticism but is also a 40% shooter from deep and almost unstoppable driving to the basket.

Ulis is the best PG in KY history. Nobody, not Wall, not Rondo, have a Cousy award. Ulis does and he wins at the premium position.

I selected Ramsey because he would be elite in any era. KY’s first NBA HoF player and a 3-time AA at KY he was an absolute stud and winner. NC at KY and 7 NBA championships as a Celtic.

I picked up SGA because he gives me so much flexibility. Another guy that can’t be stopped driving the ball along with a 40% shooter from deep and 82% shooter from the line. Imagine SGA lined up as PG next to Chapman, nobody can match my PG combination of Ulis/SGA and this is a premium position on the court.

With Knox, I’ve got the longest SF in the field who would have matched pretty much any player KY ever had at the position. The SEC FOY, Knox could do it all.

Then I added Padget because I wanted a PF that could not only bang inside but also go outside and hit the big 3. He may not win one on one with some of the other 4s but he hit big threes to win NCs and not any other 4 in this draft can say that. Finally, I took care of the intimidation factor and added a physical presence with Mike Phillips. One of the more underrated players in KY history, he had multiple 20 plus rebound performances and was money around the basket.

There may be teams with one player that is considered a greater player, but nobody has the diversity and consistency of basketball skills and size of Team Mobilecat02. We win the PG position regardless of who we play. The Chapman/Ramsey option at the 2 at least negates what anyone else can field. At wing Knox has more size and skill than others and is complimented with SGA/Ramsey who can more than hold their own. KAT, Padgett and Phillips provide as much size as any other team will be able to field but offers more shooting and ball skills than any other team. Add the fact that I’ve got the best on the ball defenders in the draft with Ulis and SGA along with a rim protector in KAT, my team is elite to excellence as well. Finally, when it comes to a close game you have to have guys who can go to the line and hit FTs. We have 75% up FT shooters across every position. So when the game is on the line I’ve got guys who hit FTs along with guys that hit big shots when it matters."