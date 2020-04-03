Cats Illustrated member BBN Catz 89 was one of the participants in Cats Illustrated's first attempt at a draft of the all-time greatest Kentucky basketball players.

Here's his team and his rationale for the picks. Plus his take on why he feels good about how things played out.

BBN Catz 89's take...

"I didn’t draft for accolades, as I focused on drafting a team that would legit have a chance at winning every game it played vs. these other teams. A team that is “hard to guard” and would almost make it impossible to defensively game plan for them.

My best version of my team:

G - Jamal Murray (20 ppg, 40.1% 3pt, 9th most points scored in a UK season, 2nd most 3pters in a season, 1x All SEC First Team, 1x All American)

G - Malik Monk (19.8 ppg, 39.7% 3pt, 4th most points scored in a UK season, 3rd most 3pters in a season, 1x All SEC First Team, 1x SEC POY, 1x SEC Freshman of the Year, 1x All American - 1 consensus)

F - Ron Mercer (18.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 49.3% FG, 7th most points scored in a UK season, 1x All SEC First Team, 1x SEC POY, 1x All American - 1 consensus)

F - Kenny “Sky” Walker (20 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 58% FG, 8th and 11th most points scored in a UK season, 2nd all time leading scorer in UK History, 3x All SEC First Team, 2x SEC POY, 2x All American - 2 consensus)

C - Nerlens Noel (10.5 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 4.4 bpg, 2.1 spg, 1x All SEC First Team, SEC DPOY, SEC Freshman of the Year)

B - Rick Robey (14.4 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 63.5% FG, 2x All SEC First Team, 2x All American - 1 consensus)

B - Ramel Bradley (15.9 ppg, 7th all time in 3pt makes, 1x All SEC First Team)

B - Derrick Miller (19.2 ppg, 5th all time in 3pt makes, 5th in 3pt makes in one season, 1x All SEC First Team)

Unique facts:

- 3 consensus All Americans in the starting lineup.

- 3 different players won SEC POY.

- Every single player on my team made All SEC First Team (can anyone else say that?).

- SEC DPOY anchoring the defense at center.

- Have a consensus All American coming off the bench in Rick Robey.

- 4 different players with top 10 seasons in UK History, in regards to points scored.

- 3 players that had a top 5 season in UK history, in regards to made 3pt shots.

Guards: Love the dynamic scoring ability and pairing of Murray and Monk. Both have an incredibly diverse scoring arsenal too, whether it’s attacking the rim, a smooth mid-range pull-up, or pulling from 3. Two of the best deep threats in UK history, so we will provide plenty of offensive spacing. That is important given that we might have the best low post scorer in UK history. Ramel Bradley off the bench gives my team some NYC ego, while still contributing to the great shooting theme.

Wings:Ron Mercer and Derrick Miller give me a bonafide swingman stud and another sharpshooter with positional size in Miller. Mercer, master of the midrange and attacking, but also shot a respectable 35% from 3. Given Mercer’s talents, I could easily play him at the 4, take advantage of some mismatches, and go with more of a modern lineup. Miller provides more offensive spacing as a perimeter threat and gives players room to operate.

Bigs: Walker, Noel, and Robey give me a nice big men balance across the board. Walker being the alpha male scorer, Noel being the defensive stopper, and Robey being able to score/rebound with the best of em. Would love to watch Sky Walker lead this team, while Noel doesn’t even need to touch the ball to impact the game!

Summary:I don’t believe any team could match my shooting/scoring and that’s the name of the game. Putting the ball in the basket and having more points than your opponent at the end of the game. If going off of everyone’s best seasons of ppg, I believe I might have both the best scoring backcourt tandem in the draft in Murray/Monk and the best scoring forward tandem in Mercer/Walker. Perfectly complemented that with arguably the best defensive center we’ve seen in UK history in Noel. A consensus All American big off the bench, a guard with immense swagger, toughness and talent, and another wing sharpshooter give me a balanced bench. Based on all that, I would like my chances vs. any other team!

Draft thoughts...

Round 1. Surprised Booker went 3. Mashburn fell to 6 and thought I get a little bit of value in Walker at 7. Didn’t really consider anyone else.

Round 2. Was torn between Ulis and Mercer. Went Mercer because I believe the SF position was a little more scarce in UK history. Gives me a little more flexibility down the road. Surprised MKG snuck into the 2nd round, maybe due to that SF scarcity that I just mentioned.

Round 3. Knew I needed to target guards here and there was a massive run of them. Sniped on Ulis by Mobilecat, just a couple picks before. Opted for Monk over Derek Anderson here. Both talented scorers, but Monk a little more decorated in accolades and statistics. Surprised Rondo snuck all the way up to Round 3. Thought his UK career was more mid-draft value.

Round 4. Went with Jamal Murray over Brandon Knight. Both similar type of players, Murray just slightly more effective and efficient. Played PG all his years growing up and after UK. Just bad timing with Ulis being here, but this gives him a chance to get back on the ball and lead the most talented team he’s ever been on (including the NBA). Chuck Hayes and PPat both great picks here.

Round 5. Wasn’t exactly sure when I would need to pull the trigger on Noel, given his interesting past. However, I think a poster chimed in, sometime during or right before the 5th round and said he was still available. That poster doing that, made me go for Noel over PJ Washington and Terrence Jones because I believe he put Noel back on everyone’s minds. I had targeted offense all draft long and having a master rim protector completely changes every game. You can’t scheme for it, can’t practice against it, etc. Noel’s defensive instincts, especially his steals, speak to his overall basketball IQ and I believe he’d mesh with this team perfectly. Senior Darius Miller is one of the most underrated players in UK history. Could legit play the 1-5. So skilled, so experienced, so savvy.

Round 6. Went with Rick Robey over Kevin Knox. Could’ve hoarded the SF position a little more, but went with the consensus All American big man, who gives me a nice balanced big off the bench. Interesting Liggins pick, but I absolutely love it. 6-6 versatile guard/wing that had tenacious D, but grew to be a solid jump shooter too. And people forget that he was a PG in HS and he didn’t lose that ability to create off the dribble either.

Round 7. Knew I needed a more traditional or at least a PG that played the position at UK. Chose Ramel Bradley over Cliff Hawkins and Eric Bledsoe. Got sniped on Turner and Epps right before my pick. Bradley does give my team some intangibles in attitude, toughness, etc. and I like that. Padgett a great value at this spot by Mobilecat.

Round 8. Last round, so I was just looking for fit. Wanted a shooting wing that would fit my team’s theme. Derrick Miller fit the bill over Kelenna Azubuike, Aaron Harrison, and Keldon Johnson. First Team All SEC and a historical number of 3s made. Randolph Morris was a backup big I might’ve targeted if I didn’t get Robey. Nice pick by JustWar.