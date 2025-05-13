MAILBAG: Why the slow start to the 2026 class?

Mark Stoops' football recruiting and the excitement it has created has been one of the big stories in Kentucky athletics over the last decade, but there's a different feel to the 2026 class.

Kentucky only has one 2026 commitment. While four-star offensive lineman Jarvis Strickland is a good one, he's only one man.

From CI member mjdotson - Honest question: Why such a slow start to this class and seemingly no difference makers being targeted? I know the portal is big, but HS recruiting and player development still has to be the bread and butter of your program, and these coaches appear to have completely lost interest in HS recruiting.

Let's put it in context.

Jarvis Strickland is a really good first piece but it's pretty wild to see just one high school commitment. The blunt reality is that high school recruiting is probably less important than ever for the head coach of Kentucky's football program. That's partly the situation Mark Stoops finds himself in as he tries to reverse the recent trend over this next year or two.

Still, there are other reasons. If high-end prospects wanted to commit to Kentucky, they would have by now.

Money is a huge factor driving recruiting at every level right now. Portal players are generally driving the highest price tag because they're college-ready and proven commodities. That's true for every program. Given the fact that Kentucky has seen about 30 guys go out and come in the portal's revolving door this year, one would imagine that a vast amount of resources have been devoted that recruiting at the college level. If that is the case, and I would have to imagine that it is, then there has been much less available for high school prospects than would otherwise normally be ideal.

But recruiting is not only about money. It's still about relationships and to a degree momentum on the field. It's also true that Kentucky has probably faded a bit in the eyes of a number of prospects because of the on-field struggles last year. The upshot is that the prospects of today and even tomorrow probably remember a lot of quality Kentucky football growing up, so that's a better foundation than in the now-distant past. But no question, those players looking to hitch on to programs that are perceived as "on the rise" may be less inclined to look at them because of the recent result trend.

Obviously the best thing that could happen to UK football over the next year would be winning more games than they will be predicted to win. But, in my view, the next best thing would be for some of these incoming transfers with multiple years of collegiate eligibility to show enough, in games or in practice, that they can simply move up the depth chart and allow the staff to focus a lot less on the portal next offseason. That would have a big positive downstream effect on high school recruiting in terms of what would be available and overall emphasis. And that's really still where you ideally want to be more often than not, instead of wholesale turnover every offseason.

But you see that in the big picture, UK has had more roster turnover via the portal this offseason than any other and it's not close. That is probably closely related to the slow start in high school recruiting.

Here's another reality. When you have as much roster turnover in the portal as Kentucky has had, losing a lot of second stringers who could eventually be players, it becomes hard to project what positions you even need to target in high school recruiting. I wonder if the experience of losing some first or second year players to other schools would make a coach turn against recruiting high schoolers and just focus on a win now mentality.

Having said all that, at the end of the day it doesn't matter who you don't sign, all that matters is who you do sign. The summer is evidently going to be decisive. I do think there are reasons to believe the slow recruiting start is related to things that have to improve in the program.