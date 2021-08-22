Mailbag: UK Football and Recruiting
It's an exciting time for Kentucky football fans. The 2021 college football season is rapidly approaching and on the recruiting side the Wildcats are filling out their 2022 recruiting class.Publish...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news